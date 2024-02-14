₹1394 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1360
1415
1440
Go short only below 1380. Keep the stop-loss at 1385
₹1685 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1635
1700
1735
Go long on dips at 1665. Keep the stop-loss at 1655
₹407 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
403
400
410
414
Wait for a rise. Go short at 409 with a stop-loss at 411
₹260 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
257
255
262
266
Go long only above 262. Stop-loss can be kept at 260
₹2929 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2880
2960
3000
Go long on dips at 2905. Stop-loss can be placed at 2890
₹713 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
704
698
718
728
Go long only above 718. Stop-loss can be kept at 716
₹4149 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4100
4070
4170
4200
Range-bound. Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock
21817 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21720
21600
21850
21960
Go short on a turnaround from 21850 with a stop-loss at 21890
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
