₹1394 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1360

1415

1440

Go short only below 1380. Keep the stop-loss at 1385

₹1685 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1635

1700

1735

Go long on dips at 1665. Keep the stop-loss at 1655

₹407 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

403

400

410

414

Wait for a rise. Go short at 409 with a stop-loss at 411

₹260 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

257

255

262

266

Go long only above 262. Stop-loss can be kept at 260

₹2929 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2880

2960

3000

Go long on dips at 2905. Stop-loss can be placed at 2890

₹713 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

704

698

718

728

Go long only above 718. Stop-loss can be kept at 716

₹4149 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4100

4070

4170

4200

Range-bound. Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock

21817 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21720

21600

21850

21960

Go short on a turnaround from 21850 with a stop-loss at 21890

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

