₹1665 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1650

1635

1670

1690

Go long on dips at 1655. Stop-loss can be kept at 1640

₹1602 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1550

1630

1650

Wait for dips. Go long at 1585 with a stop-loss at 1570

₹382 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

378

373

385

390

Go long above 385. Stop-loss can be kept at 383

₹156 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

154

152

158

160

Go long only above 158. Keep the stop-loss at 156

₹2430 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2410

2385

2455

2500

Go long on dips at 2415. Keep the stop-loss at 2390

₹540 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

536

530

543

547

Go short below 536. Stop-loss can be kept at 538

₹3554 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3530

3500

3580

3620

Wait for dips. Go long at 2535. Stop-loss can be kept at 3520

18057 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18035

17970

18120

18200

Go long on a bounce from here. Keep the stop-loss at 18010

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

