₹1665 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1650
1635
1670
1690
Go long on dips at 1655. Stop-loss can be kept at 1640
₹1602 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1550
1630
1650
Wait for dips. Go long at 1585 with a stop-loss at 1570
₹382 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
378
373
385
390
Go long above 385. Stop-loss can be kept at 383
₹156 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
154
152
158
160
Go long only above 158. Keep the stop-loss at 156
₹2430 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2410
2385
2455
2500
Go long on dips at 2415. Keep the stop-loss at 2390
₹540 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
536
530
543
547
Go short below 536. Stop-loss can be kept at 538
₹3554 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3530
3500
3580
3620
Wait for dips. Go long at 2535. Stop-loss can be kept at 3520
18057 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18035
17970
18120
18200
Go long on a bounce from here. Keep the stop-loss at 18010
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
