₹1647 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1620

1660

1680

Go short below 1640. Stop-loss can be kept at 1650

₹1579 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1565

1545

1590

1610

Initiate fresh shorts now with a stop-loss at 1595

₹382 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

380

378

386

388

Wait for dips. Go long at 381 with a stop-loss at 379

₹154 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

150

155

157

Go long above 155. Stop-loss can be placed at 154

₹2434 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2425

2410

2450

2480

Go long above 2450. Keep the stop-loss at 2440

₹523 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

522

519

527

530

Go short below 522. Stop-loss can be kept at 524

₹3449 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3420

3390

3485

3510

Go short now and at 3475. Stop-loss can be kept at 3495

17851 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17800

17745

17870

17900

Go short on a reversal from 17870 with a stop-loss at 17910

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

