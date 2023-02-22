₹1647 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1620
1660
1680
Go short below 1640. Stop-loss can be kept at 1650
₹1579 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1565
1545
1590
1610
Initiate fresh shorts now with a stop-loss at 1595
₹382 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
380
378
386
388
Wait for dips. Go long at 381 with a stop-loss at 379
₹154 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
152
150
155
157
Go long above 155. Stop-loss can be placed at 154
₹2434 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2425
2410
2450
2480
Go long above 2450. Keep the stop-loss at 2440
₹523 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
522
519
527
530
Go short below 522. Stop-loss can be kept at 524
₹3449 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3420
3390
3485
3510
Go short now and at 3475. Stop-loss can be kept at 3495
17851 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17800
17745
17870
17900
Go short on a reversal from 17870 with a stop-loss at 17910
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
