₹1438 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1425
1390
1460
1480
Go short only below 1425. Keep the stop-loss at 1435
₹1656 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1600
1675
1690
Go short below 1635. Stop-loss can be kept at 1645
₹403 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
399
396
405
408
Go short now and at 404. Stop-loss can be placed at 406
₹273 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
270
266
278
281
Wait for dips. Go long at 271. Keep the stop-loss at 269
₹2938 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2910
2880
2950
2980
Go short now and at 2945. Keep the stop-loss at 2960
₹772 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
767
763
778
784
Take fresh longs only above 778. Keep the stop-loss at 776
₹3989 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3950
3915
4020
4060
Wait for dips. Go long at 3955. Stop-loss can be kept at 3930
22034 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21950
21830
22140
22260
Wait for a rise. Go short at 22120. Keep the stop-loss at 22170
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.