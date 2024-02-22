₹1438 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1390

1460

1480

Go short only below 1425. Keep the stop-loss at 1435

₹1656 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1600

1675

1690

Go short below 1635. Stop-loss can be kept at 1645

₹403 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

399

396

405

408

Go short now and at 404. Stop-loss can be placed at 406

₹273 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

266

278

281

Wait for dips. Go long at 271. Keep the stop-loss at 269

₹2938 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2910

2880

2950

2980

Go short now and at 2945. Keep the stop-loss at 2960

₹772 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

767

763

778

784

Take fresh longs only above 778. Keep the stop-loss at 776

₹3989 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3950

3915

4020

4060

Wait for dips. Go long at 3955. Stop-loss can be kept at 3930

22034 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21950

21830

22140

22260

Wait for a rise. Go short at 22120. Keep the stop-loss at 22170

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

