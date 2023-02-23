₹1614 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1625

1640

Go short now and at 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1563 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1555

1545

1575

1590

Take fresh shorts at 1570. Stop-loss can be kept at 1585

₹384 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

382

380

386

388

Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock now

₹153 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

150

155

157

Go long only above 155. Keep the stop-loss at 154

₹2379 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2365

2310

2410

2430

Go long on dips at 2370. Stop-loss can be placed at 2345

₹516 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

513

510

519

522

Initiate fresh shorts at 518. Keep the stop-loss at 520

₹3400 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3390

3360

3415

3435

Go short on a rise at 3410 with a tight stop-loss at 3425

17570 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17530

17470

17630

17700

Go short on a break below 17530 with a stop-loss at 17550

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   