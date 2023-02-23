₹1614 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1580
1625
1640
Go short now and at 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1563 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1555
1545
1575
1590
Take fresh shorts at 1570. Stop-loss can be kept at 1585
₹384 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
382
380
386
388
Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock now
₹153 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
152
150
155
157
Go long only above 155. Keep the stop-loss at 154
₹2379 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2365
2310
2410
2430
Go long on dips at 2370. Stop-loss can be placed at 2345
₹516 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
513
510
519
522
Initiate fresh shorts at 518. Keep the stop-loss at 520
₹3400 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3390
3360
3415
3435
Go short on a rise at 3410 with a tight stop-loss at 3425
17570 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17530
17470
17630
17700
Go short on a break below 17530 with a stop-loss at 17550
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.