₹1603 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1585
1570
1630
1645
Go short on a rise at 1620. Stop-loss can be kept at 1640
₹1552 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1530
1560
1575
Take fresh shorts below 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1555
₹387 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
385
382
389
392
Initiate shorts at 388. Keep the stop-loss at 391
₹155 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
154
152
157
159
Go short below 154. Stop-loss can be kept at 156
₹2366 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2360
2310
2390
2410
Go short below 12360. Keep the stop-loss at 2370
₹521 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
520
516
527
530
Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 518
₹3414 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3380
3350
3430
3455
Initiate shorts now and at 3420. Keep the stop-loss at 3440
17629 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17570
17460
17730
17810
Wait for a rise and go short at 17710 with a stop-loss at 17760
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
