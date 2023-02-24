₹1603 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1585

1570

1630

1645

Go short on a rise at 1620. Stop-loss can be kept at 1640

₹1552 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1530

1560

1575

Take fresh shorts below 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1555

₹387 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

385

382

389

392

Initiate shorts at 388. Keep the stop-loss at 391

₹155 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

154

152

157

159

Go short below 154. Stop-loss can be kept at 156

₹2366 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2360

2310

2390

2410

Go short below 12360. Keep the stop-loss at 2370

₹521 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

520

516

527

530

Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 518

₹3414 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3380

3350

3430

3455

Initiate shorts now and at 3420. Keep the stop-loss at 3440

17629 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17570

17460

17730

17810

Wait for a rise and go short at 17710 with a stop-loss at 17760

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

