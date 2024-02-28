₹1421 • HDFC Bank
COMMENT
1410
1390
1435
1455
Go short only below 1410. Keep a stop-loss at 1425
₹1665 • Infosys
COMMENT
1640
1620
1670
1695
Go long only above 1670. Stop-loss can be kept at 1660
₹411 • ITC
COMMENT
407
403
413
416
Go short on a break below 407. Keep the stop-loss at 408
₹270 • ONGC
COMMENT
268
266
272
276
Go long now and at 269. Stop-loss can be kept at 267
₹2970 • Reliance Ind.
COMMENT
2950
2900
2980
3000
Go short only below 2950. Keep the stop-loss at 2960
₹750 • SBI
COMMENT
747
742
753
758
Go short only below 747. Stop-loss can be placed at 748
₹4103 • TCS
COMMENT
4080
4050
4125
4160
Go long on a break above 4125. Keep the stop-loss at 4115
22196 • Nifty 50 Futures
COMMENT
22150
22090
22270
22350
Go short only below 22150. Stop-loss can be kept at 22170
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
