₹1421 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1390

1435

1455

Go short only below 1410. Keep a stop-loss at 1425

₹1665 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1620

1670

1695

Go long only above 1670. Stop-loss can be kept at 1660

₹411 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

407

403

413

416

Go short on a break below 407. Keep the stop-loss at 408

₹270 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

268

266

272

276

Go long now and at 269. Stop-loss can be kept at 267

₹2970 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2950

2900

2980

3000

Go short only below 2950. Keep the stop-loss at 2960

₹750 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

747

742

753

758

Go short only below 747. Stop-loss can be placed at 748

₹4103 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4080

4050

4125

4160

Go long on a break above 4125. Keep the stop-loss at 4115

22196 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22150

22090

22270

22350

Go short only below 22150. Stop-loss can be kept at 22170

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

