₹1408 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1385

1420

1435

Sell the stock if it falls below 1400; stop-loss at 1410.

₹1670 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1645

1680

1700

Stay away as the stock is in sideways trend.

₹408 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

407

402

412

415

Short if the price slips below 407; stop-loss at 412.

₹265 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

262

260

270

275

Sell the stock as the trend is bearish; stop-loss at 272.

₹2909 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2850

2940

2975

Go long if it surpasses 2940; stop-loss at 2900.

₹742 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

740

705

755

775

Likely to dip some more before rally; stay away for now.

₹4116 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4075

4000

4150

4200

Buy if the stock rallies above 4150; stop-loss at 4080.

21895 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21840

21680

22000

22100

Volatility could be higher due to expiry; stay away.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

