₹1408 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1385
1420
1435
Sell the stock if it falls below 1400; stop-loss at 1410.
₹1670 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1645
1680
1700
Stay away as the stock is in sideways trend.
₹408 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
407
402
412
415
Short if the price slips below 407; stop-loss at 412.
₹265 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
262
260
270
275
Sell the stock as the trend is bearish; stop-loss at 272.
₹2909 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2850
2940
2975
Go long if it surpasses 2940; stop-loss at 2900.
₹742 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
740
705
755
775
Likely to dip some more before rally; stay away for now.
₹4116 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4075
4000
4150
4200
Buy if the stock rallies above 4150; stop-loss at 4080.
21895 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21840
21680
22000
22100
Volatility could be higher due to expiry; stay away.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.