Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 3, 2021

| Updated on February 02, 2021 Published on February 03, 2021

₹1560 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1520

1575

1590

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,540 levels

₹1270 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1246

1285

1300

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,285 levels

₹218 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

212

221

224

The stock of ITC tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long on a strong rally above ₹221 levels

₹92 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

90

87

95

98

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹90 levels

₹1926 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1870

1950

1975

Go long with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL makes a strong rally above ₹1950 levels

₹333 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

324

316

337

344

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹324 levels

₹3203 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3175

3150

3225

3250

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹3,225 levels

14711 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14650

14580

14770

14830

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 14,650 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 03, 2021
stocks and shares
technical analysis
