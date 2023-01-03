₹1629 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1600
1640
1665
Stock not trending; stay away.
₹1524 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1530
1550
Buy on breakout of 1530; stop-loss at 1510.
₹333 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
330
325
335
340
Stuck in a range. Wait for the break.
₹150 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
148
143
154
160
Go long with stop-loss at 147.
₹2575 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2560
2500
2600
2625
Buy with stop-loss at 2550.
₹612 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
607
600
618
625
Sell if price falls below 610; stop-loss at 618.
₹3261 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3230
3170
3270
3300
Buy above 3270; stop-loss at 3230.
18279 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18200
18100
18340
18450
Buy now and at 18230 with stop-loss 18175.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on January 3, 2023
