₹1629 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1600

1640

1665

Stock not trending; stay away.

₹1524 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1530

1550

Buy on breakout of 1530; stop-loss at 1510.

₹333 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

325

335

340

Stuck in a range. Wait for the break.

₹150 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

148

143

154

160

Go long with stop-loss at 147.

₹2575 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2560

2500

2600

2625

Buy with stop-loss at 2550.

₹612 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

607

600

618

625

Sell if price falls below 610; stop-loss at 618.

₹3261 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3230

3170

3270

3300

Buy above 3270; stop-loss at 3230.

18279 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18200

18100

18340

18450

Buy now and at 18230 with stop-loss 18175.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

