₹1611 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1550

1625

1640

Short with a stop-loss at 1625.

₹1495 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1465

1500

1530

Sell below 1490; stop-loss at 1510.

₹327 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

325

320

330

335

Short on a fall below 325; stop-loss at 332.

₹146 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

140

148

154

Go short with stop-loss at 148.

₹2518 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2440

2550

2600

Sell with stop-loss at 2550.

₹605 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

600

590

610

618

Short with stop-loss at 610.

₹3314 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3285

3230

3370

3425

Buy if it bounces off 3285; stop-loss at 3250.

18103 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18100

18000

18200

18280

Go short below 18100 with stop-loss at 18200.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

