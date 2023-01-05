₹1611 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1550
1625
1640
Short with a stop-loss at 1625.
₹1495 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1465
1500
1530
Sell below 1490; stop-loss at 1510.
₹327 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
325
320
330
335
Short on a fall below 325; stop-loss at 332.
₹146 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
140
148
154
Go short with stop-loss at 148.
₹2518 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2440
2550
2600
Sell with stop-loss at 2550.
₹605 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
600
590
610
618
Short with stop-loss at 610.
₹3314 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3285
3230
3370
3425
Buy if it bounces off 3285; stop-loss at 3250.
18103 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18100
18000
18200
18280
Go short below 18100 with stop-loss at 18200.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
COMMENTS
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
Published on January 5, 2023
Related Topics
COMMENT NOW
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.