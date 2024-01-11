₹1656 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1615

1670

1690

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1665 with a stop-loss at 1675

₹1520 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1470

1535

1560

Go short only below 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1510

₹463 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

458

465

468

Go short now and at 464. Stop-loss can be kept at 466

₹212 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

206

215

218

Go short only below 210. Stop-loss can be placed at 211

₹2650 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2640

2600

2700

2750

Go long now and at 2645. Keep the stop-loss at 2630

₹622 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

617

614

626

630

Go long only above 626. Stop-loss can be placed at 625

₹3714 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3685

3660

3725

3765

Go long on a break above 3725. Keep the stop-loss at 3715

21723 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21630

21500

21800

21940

Wait for dips. Go long at 21660. Keep the stop-loss at 21610

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

