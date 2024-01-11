₹1656 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1615
1670
1690
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1665 with a stop-loss at 1675
₹1520 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1470
1535
1560
Go short only below 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1510
₹463 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
458
465
468
Go short now and at 464. Stop-loss can be kept at 466
₹212 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
206
215
218
Go short only below 210. Stop-loss can be placed at 211
₹2650 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2640
2600
2700
2750
Go long now and at 2645. Keep the stop-loss at 2630
₹622 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
617
614
626
630
Go long only above 626. Stop-loss can be placed at 625
₹3714 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3685
3660
3725
3765
Go long on a break above 3725. Keep the stop-loss at 3715
21723 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21630
21500
21800
21940
Wait for dips. Go long at 21660. Keep the stop-loss at 21610
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
