₹1585 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1560
1600
1615
Go short below 1580. Keep the stop-loss at 1590
₹1525 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1490
1535
1550
Go short on a rise at 1530 with a stop-loss at 1545
₹330 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
328
326
333
337
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading the stock
₹148 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
146
144
149
151
Go long now and at 147. Keep the stop-loss at 145
₹2445 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2425
2400
2460
2480
Go short below 2425. Keep the stop-loss at 2435
₹603 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
600
597
606
609
Go long now and at 601. Keep the stop-loss at 599
₹3334 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3315
3280
3350
3380
Go short on a break below 3315 with a stop-loss at 3325
17942 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17820
17770
18000
18130
Go long on dips at 17840. Stop-loss can be kept at 17790
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
