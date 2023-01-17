₹1585 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1560

1600

1615

Go short below 1580. Keep the stop-loss at 1590

₹1525 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1490

1535

1550

Go short on a rise at 1530 with a stop-loss at 1545

₹330 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

328

326

333

337

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading the stock

₹148 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

146

144

149

151

Go long now and at 147. Keep the stop-loss at 145

₹2445 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2425

2400

2460

2480

Go short below 2425. Keep the stop-loss at 2435

₹603 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

600

597

606

609

Go long now and at 601. Keep the stop-loss at 599

₹3334 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3315

3280

3350

3380

Go short on a break below 3315 with a stop-loss at 3325

17942 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17820

17770

18000

18130

Go long on dips at 17840. Stop-loss can be kept at 17790

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

