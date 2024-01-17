₹1678 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
1665
1650
1680
1700
Go long if the stock breaches 1680; stop-loss at 1665.
₹1630 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
1600
1585
1650
1680
Buy if the stock bounces off 1615; stop-loss at 1595.
₹472 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
470
465
480
485
Appears bullish; buy the stock with stop-loss at 465.
₹235 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
232
230
238
242
Buy the stock if it rebounds from 232; stop-loss at 230.
₹2747 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
2725
2700
2790
2850
Buy now and on a dip to 2725; place stop-loss at 2680.
₹636 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
633
625
645
650
Chart shows uncertainty; wait for trend confirmation.
₹3861 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
3850
3800
3900
4000
Go long if it bounces off 3850; stop-loss at 3800.
22025 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
22000
21820
22150
22300
Buy now and on a dip to 21900; place stop-loss at 21800.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
