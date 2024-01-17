₹1678 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1665

1650

1680

1700

Go long if the stock breaches 1680; stop-loss at 1665.

₹1630 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1585

1650

1680

Buy if the stock bounces off 1615; stop-loss at 1595.

₹472 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

465

480

485

Appears bullish; buy the stock with stop-loss at 465.

₹235 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

232

230

238

242

Buy the stock if it rebounds from 232; stop-loss at 230.

₹2747 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2725

2700

2790

2850

Buy now and on a dip to 2725; place stop-loss at 2680.

₹636 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

633

625

645

650

Chart shows uncertainty; wait for trend confirmation.

₹3861 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3850

3800

3900

4000

Go long if it bounces off 3850; stop-loss at 3800.

22025 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22000

21820

22150

22300

Buy now and on a dip to 21900; place stop-loss at 21800.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   