₹1637 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1625

1580

1640

1670

Buy above 1640; stop-loss at 1620.

₹1545 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1500

1555

1585

Go long above 1555; stop-loss at 1525.

₹335 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

328

336

340

Refrain from trading.

₹149 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

148.5

147

150

151

Short with stop-loss at 150.

₹2475 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2435

2375

2500

2540

Sell with stop-loss at 2500.

₹591 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

580

597

600

Go short below 590; stop-loss at 595.

₹3391 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3380

3350

3420

3480

Go long with stop-loss at 3365.

18204 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18100

18000

18220

18325

Buy on a break out of 18220; stop-loss at 18150.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

