₹1637 • HDFC Bank
1625
1580
1640
1670
Buy above 1640; stop-loss at 1620.
₹1545 • Infosys
1530
1500
1555
1585
Go long above 1555; stop-loss at 1525.
₹335 • ITC
332
328
336
340
Refrain from trading.
₹149 • ONGC
148.5
147
150
151
Short with stop-loss at 150.
₹2475 • Reliance Ind.
2435
2375
2500
2540
Sell with stop-loss at 2500.
₹591 • SBI
590
580
597
600
Go short below 590; stop-loss at 595.
₹3391 • TCS
3380
3350
3420
3480
Go long with stop-loss at 3365.
18204 • Nifty 50 Futures
18100
18000
18220
18325
Buy on a break out of 18220; stop-loss at 18150.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on January 19, 2023
