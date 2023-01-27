₹1648 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1625

1670

1700

Go long with stop-loss at 1635.

₹1543 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1500

1560

1585

Buy above 1560; stop-loss at 1540.

₹339 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

338

335

341

345

Buy on the break of 341; stop-loss at 337.

₹152 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

151

150

155

158

Go long with stop-loss at 151.

₹2383 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2370

2310

2425

2480

Short below 2370; stop-loss at 2400.

₹569 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

568

550

580

600

Refrain from trading.

₹3432 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3400

3350

3475

3550

Go long with stop-loss at 3390.

17989 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17975

17900

18100

18200

Buy with stop-loss at 17900.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   