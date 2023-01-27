₹1648 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1625
1670
1700
Go long with stop-loss at 1635.
₹1543 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1500
1560
1585
Buy above 1560; stop-loss at 1540.
₹339 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
338
335
341
345
Buy on the break of 341; stop-loss at 337.
₹152 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
151
150
155
158
Go long with stop-loss at 151.
₹2383 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2370
2310
2425
2480
Short below 2370; stop-loss at 2400.
₹569 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
568
550
580
600
Refrain from trading.
₹3432 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3400
3350
3475
3550
Go long with stop-loss at 3390.
17989 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17975
17900
18100
18200
Buy with stop-loss at 17900.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on January 27, 2023
