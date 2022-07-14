Day Trading Guide for July 14, 2022

₹1359 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1335
1300
1380
1410
Outlook turns bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 1375. Keep the stop-loss at 1390
₹1445 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1400
1460
1475
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock turns down from 1460 with a stop-loss at 1480
₹294 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
290
287
295
298
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 293 only if the stock breaks above 295.
₹124 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
122
119
127
130
Bias is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 126. Stop-loss can be kept at 129
₹2377 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2365
2300
2430
2470
Range bound. Go short only if RIL breaks below 2365. Keep the stop-loss at 2380
₹487 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
483
477
491
500
Just above a support. Go long with a stop-loss at 481 if the stock bounces from 483.
₹3038 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3020
3000
3080
3110
Downtrend is strong and intact. Go short now and at 3070. Keep the stop-loss at 3095
15991 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15920
15860
16070
16140
Near-term view has turned negative. Go short now and at 16040 with a stop-loss at 16110
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
July 14, 2022