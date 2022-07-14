hamburger

Day Trading Guide for July 14, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 13, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1359 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1335

1300

1380

1410

Outlook turns bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 1375. Keep the stop-loss at 1390

₹1445 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1400

1460

1475

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock turns down from 1460 with a stop-loss at 1480

₹294 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

290

287

295

298

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 293 only if the stock breaks above 295.

₹124 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

122

119

127

130

Bias is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 126. Stop-loss can be kept at 129

₹2377 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2365

2300

2430

2470

Range bound. Go short only if RIL breaks below 2365. Keep the stop-loss at 2380

₹487 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

483

477

491

500

Just above a support. Go long with a stop-loss at 481 if the stock bounces from 483.

₹3038 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3020

3000

3080

3110

Downtrend is strong and intact. Go short now and at 3070. Keep the stop-loss at 3095

15991 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15920

15860

16070

16140

Near-term view has turned negative. Go short now and at 16040 with a stop-loss at 16110

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 14, 2022
stock market
technical analysis
