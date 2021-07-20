Day Trading Guide for July 20, 2021

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
₹1471 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1456
1430
1480
|
1500
As the stock slipped below the support of ₹1,480, consider selling it with stop-loss at ₹1,500
₹1541 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1500
1550
|
1570
Despite the decline, the stock held above support at ₹1,540; Can go long with tight stop-loss
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
202
200
210
|
214
The stock faces a strong hurdle at ₹210; initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹210
₹114 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
111
108
117
|
120
Stock closed below the key base of ₹117; hence, sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹117
₹2099 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2040
2115
|
2135
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallied past ₹2,100
₹428 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
420
416
435
|
440
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds from ₹420
₹3184 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3170
3100
3215
|
3235
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss in case if the stock declines below ₹3,170
15752 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15700
15650
15800
|
15835
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract decisively moves past 15,800
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
