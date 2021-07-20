Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for July 20, 2021

| Updated on July 19, 2021

₹1471 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1456

1430

1480

1500

As the stock slipped below the support of ₹1,480, consider selling it with stop-loss at ₹1,500

₹1541 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1500

1550

1570

Despite the decline, the stock held above support at ₹1,540; Can go long with tight stop-loss

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

202

200

210

214

The stock faces a strong hurdle at ₹210; initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹210

₹114 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

111

108

117

120

Stock closed below the key base of ₹117; hence, sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹117

₹2099 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2070

2040

2115

2135

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallied past ₹2,100

₹428 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

420

416

435

440

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds from ₹420

₹3184 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3170

3100

3215

3235

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss in case if the stock declines below ₹3,170

15752 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15700

15650

15800

15835

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract decisively moves past 15,800

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on July 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.