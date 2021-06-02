Day Trading Guide for June 02, 2021

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
₹1511 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1525
|
1545
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,525 levels
₹1387 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1377
1365
1400
|
1415
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys gains above ₹1,400 levels
₹215 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
213
210
218
|
221
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹213 levels
₹117 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
115
113
120
|
123
The stock of ONGC regained bullish momentum and rallied 3.5 per cent last session. Buy on dips
₹2168 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2150
2130
2185
|
2200
The stock tests a key resistance and is volatile. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,185
₹432 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
426
420
437
|
443
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹426 levels
₹3153 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3130
3110
3180
|
3200
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹3,130 levels
15618 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15560
15500
15680
|
15730
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contact reverses higher from 15,560 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
