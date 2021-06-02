Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 02, 2021

| Updated on June 01, 2021

₹1511 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1525

1545

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,525 levels

₹1387 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1377

1365

1400

1415

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys gains above ₹1,400 levels

₹215 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

213

210

218

221

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹213 levels

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

115

113

120

123

The stock of ONGC regained bullish momentum and rallied 3.5 per cent last session. Buy on dips

₹2168 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2150

2130

2185

2200

The stock tests a key resistance and is volatile. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,185

₹432 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

426

420

437

443

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹426 levels

₹3153 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3130

3110

3180

3200

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹3,130 levels

15618 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15560

15500

15680

15730

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contact reverses higher from 15,560 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 02, 2021

