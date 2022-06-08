Day trading guide for June 08: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1363 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1350 1320 1380 1420 Near-term view is negative. Go short if the stock falls below 1350. Keep the stop-loss at 1365. ₹1507 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1495 1470 1530 1555 Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges. ₹274 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 272 268 277 280 Near-term outlook is positive. Go long now and on dips at 273. Stop-loss can be placed at 269 ₹162 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 155 150 164 169 Corrective fall is possible in the near-term. Go short now and at 163. Keep the stop-loss at 166. ₹2772 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2715 2670 2810 2875 Trend is up but can fall from here. Wait for dips to go long at 2725. Keep the stop-loss at 2690 ₹463 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 461 457 467 472 Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 469 only if the stock reverses lower from 467 ₹3362 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3315 3265 3400 3450 Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 3385 with a stop-loss at 3410 16421 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16360 16300 16480 16620 Looks vulnerable for a fresh fall. Go short now and on a rise 16470. Keep the stop-loss at 16530 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.