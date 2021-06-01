Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for June 1, 2021

| Updated on May 31, 2021

₹1516 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1529

1550

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,529 levels

₹1393 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1370

1405

1415

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,380 levels

₹216 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

213

210

219

222

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹213 levels

₹113 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

110

107

115

118

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹115 levels

₹2160 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2140

2120

2180

2200

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,180

₹424 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

418

412

430

435

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹418 levels

₹3158 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3130

3110

3180

3299

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹3,130 levels

15583 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15530

15460

15635

15680

As long as the contract trades above 15,530 the near term stance stays positive. Buy with a fixed stop-loss

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 01, 2021

