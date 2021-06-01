Day Trading Guide for June 1, 2021

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
₹1516 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1529
|
1550
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,529 levels
₹1393 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1370
1405
|
1415
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,380 levels
₹216 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
213
210
219
|
222
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹213 levels
₹113 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
110
107
115
|
118
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹115 levels
₹2160 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2140
2120
2180
|
2200
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,180
₹424 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
418
412
430
|
435
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹418 levels
₹3158 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3130
3110
3180
|
3299
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹3,130 levels
15583 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15530
15460
15635
|
15680
As long as the contract trades above 15,530 the near term stance stays positive. Buy with a fixed stop-loss
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...