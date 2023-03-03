₹1585 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1550

1595

1610

Wait for dips. Go long at 1575 with a stop-loss at 1560

₹1472 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1440

1480

1500

Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 1485

₹376 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

374

370

378

381

Go short below 374. Stop-loss can be kept at 376

₹154 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

153

151

156

158

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2328 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2310

2290

2345

2360

Go short below 2310. Keep the stop-loss at 2320

₹534 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

530

522

540

544

Go long on dips at 532. Stop-loss can be kept at 529

₹3321 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3250

3350

3400

Go short now and also at 3345. Place the stop-loss at 3360

17388 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17340

17250

17430

17500

Go long a reversal from 17340. Keep the stop-loss at 17290

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

