₹1585 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1570
1550
1595
1610
Wait for dips. Go long at 1575 with a stop-loss at 1560
₹1472 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1440
1480
1500
Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 1485
₹376 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
374
370
378
381
Go short below 374. Stop-loss can be kept at 376
₹154 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
153
151
156
158
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2328 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2310
2290
2345
2360
Go short below 2310. Keep the stop-loss at 2320
₹534 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
530
522
540
544
Go long on dips at 532. Stop-loss can be kept at 529
₹3321 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3250
3350
3400
Go short now and also at 3345. Place the stop-loss at 3360
17388 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17340
17250
17430
17500
Go long a reversal from 17340. Keep the stop-loss at 17290
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
