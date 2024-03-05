₹1432 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1410

1440

1460

Go long only above 1440. Keep the stop-loss at 1430

₹1638 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1600

1645

1660

Go short only below 1630. Keep the stop-loss at 1640

₹409 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

406

403

411

413

Go short now and at 410. Stop-loss can be kept at 412

₹279 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

277

274

281

284

Go long now and at 278. Stop-loss can be placed at 276

₹3012 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3000

2975

3025

3040

Go short below 3000. Stop-loss can be kept at 3015

₹772 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

769

766

774

777

Go short only below 769. Stop-loss can be kept at 770

₹4082 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4065

4040

4100

4140

Go short now and also at 4095. Stop-loss can be placed at 4110

22501 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22460

22400

22550

22600

Go long on a break above 22550. Keep a stop-loss at 22530

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

