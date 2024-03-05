₹1432 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1410
1440
1460
Go long only above 1440. Keep the stop-loss at 1430
₹1638 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1600
1645
1660
Go short only below 1630. Keep the stop-loss at 1640
₹409 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
406
403
411
413
Go short now and at 410. Stop-loss can be kept at 412
₹279 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
277
274
281
284
Go long now and at 278. Stop-loss can be placed at 276
₹3012 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3000
2975
3025
3040
Go short below 3000. Stop-loss can be kept at 3015
₹772 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
769
766
774
777
Go short only below 769. Stop-loss can be kept at 770
₹4082 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4065
4040
4100
4140
Go short now and also at 4095. Stop-loss can be placed at 4110
22501 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22460
22400
22550
22600
Go long on a break above 22550. Keep a stop-loss at 22530
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
