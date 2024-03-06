₹1441 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1460

1480

Wait for dips. Go long at 1425. Keep the stop-loss at 1410

₹1606 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1570

1615

1635

Go short now and at 1610. Keep the stop-loss at 1625

₹406 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

404

400

409

412

Go short only below 404. Stop-loss can be placed at 405

₹284 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

281

278

288

292

Go long now and at 282. Stop-loss can be kept at 279

₹2998 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2985

2900

3015

3075

Go short only below 2985. Keep the stop-loss at 2995

₹784 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

779

774

787

795

Go long only above 787. Stop-loss can be kept at 785

₹4011 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3980

3930

4040

4065

Go short now and also at 4030. Keep the stop-loss at 4050

22437 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22340

22280

22525

22600

Immediate outlook is mixed. Stay out of the market for now

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

