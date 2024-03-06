₹1441 • HDFC Bank
COMMENT
1420
1400
1460
1480
Wait for dips. Go long at 1425. Keep the stop-loss at 1410
₹1606 • Infosys
COMMENT
1600
1570
1615
1635
Go short now and at 1610. Keep the stop-loss at 1625
₹406 • ITC
COMMENT
404
400
409
412
Go short only below 404. Stop-loss can be placed at 405
₹284 • ONGC
COMMENT
281
278
288
292
Go long now and at 282. Stop-loss can be kept at 279
₹2998 • Reliance Ind.
COMMENT
2985
2900
3015
3075
Go short only below 2985. Keep the stop-loss at 2995
₹784 • SBI
COMMENT
779
774
787
795
Go long only above 787. Stop-loss can be kept at 785
₹4011 • TCS
COMMENT
3980
3930
4040
4065
Go short now and also at 4030. Keep the stop-loss at 4050
22437 • Nifty 50 Futures
COMMENT
22340
22280
22525
22600
Immediate outlook is mixed. Stay out of the market for now
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
