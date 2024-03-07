₹1442 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1410
1165
1185
Go long now and at 1435. Keep the stop-loss at 1425
₹1617 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1570
1635
1660
Wait for dips. Go long at 1605 with a stop-loss at 1590
₹408 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
406
404
410
412
Wait for rise. Go short at 410 and 411 with a stop-loss at 413
₹280 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
277
275
282
285
Go long only above 282. Stop-loss can be kept at 281
₹3006 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2990
2970
3010
3040
Go long only above 3010. Keep the stop-loss at 3005
₹784 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
781
777
787
790
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock
₹4065 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4045
4000
4100
4145
Go long now. Accumulate at 4050. Keep the stop-loss at 4030
22602 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22540
22470
22650
22700
Wait for dips. Go long at 22560. Keep the stop-loss at 22520
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
