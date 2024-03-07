₹1442 • HDFC Bank

1430

1410

1165

1185

Go long now and at 1435. Keep the stop-loss at 1425

₹1617 • Infosys

1600

1570

1635

1660

Wait for dips. Go long at 1605 with a stop-loss at 1590

₹408 • ITC

406

404

410

412

Wait for rise. Go short at 410 and 411 with a stop-loss at 413

₹280 • ONGC

277

275

282

285

Go long only above 282. Stop-loss can be kept at 281

₹3006 • Reliance Ind.

2990

2970

3010

3040

Go long only above 3010. Keep the stop-loss at 3005

₹784 • SBI

781

777

787

790

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock

₹4065 • TCS

4045

4000

4100

4145

Go long now. Accumulate at 4050. Keep the stop-loss at 4030

22602 • Nifty 50 Futures

22540

22470

22650

22700

Wait for dips. Go long at 22560. Keep the stop-loss at 22520

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

