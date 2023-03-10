₹1631 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1610
1590
1640
1650
Go short now and at 1635. Keep the stop-loss at 1645
₹1481 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1475
1445
1500
1520
Go short below 1475. Stop-loss can be kept at 1485
₹388 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
385
382
390
394
Take shorts below 385. Keep the stop-loss at 386.
₹156 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
155
153
157
159
Initiate longs above 157. Keep the stop-loss at 155
₹2360 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2310
2375
2400
Take shorts below 2350 with a stop-loss at 2360
₹559 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
556
553
562
565
Go long on dips at 557. Keep the stop-loss at 554
₹3337 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3280
3360
3400
Take shorts now and at 3350. Stop-loss can be kept at 3375
17638 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17600
17560
17700
17750
Go short on a break below 17600. Keep the stop-loss at 17630
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
