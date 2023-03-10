₹1631 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1610

1590

1640

1650

Go short now and at 1635. Keep the stop-loss at 1645

₹1481 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1475

1445

1500

1520

Go short below 1475. Stop-loss can be kept at 1485

₹388 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

385

382

390

394

Take shorts below 385. Keep the stop-loss at 386.

₹156 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

155

153

157

159

Initiate longs above 157. Keep the stop-loss at 155

₹2360 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2310

2375

2400

Take shorts below 2350 with a stop-loss at 2360

₹559 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

556

553

562

565

Go long on dips at 557. Keep the stop-loss at 554

₹3337 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3280

3360

3400

Take shorts now and at 3350. Stop-loss can be kept at 3375

17638 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17600

17560

17700

17750

Go short on a break below 17600. Keep the stop-loss at 17630

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics