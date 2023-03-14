₹1569 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1535
1490
1580
1615
Take fresh short now. Stop-loss can be kept at 1585
₹1441 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1380
1450
1465
Go long on a rise at 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1460
₹384 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
382
378
388
391
Go short below 382. Stop-loss can be kept at 384
₹156 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
153
150
158
160
Go short now and at 157. Keep the stop-loss at 159
₹2285 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2250
2210
2305
2345
Go short now and at 2295. Keep the stop-loss at 2315
₹530 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
527
523
533
540
Initiate shorts now and at 532. Keep the stop-loss at 535
₹3282 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3240
3190
3300
3330
Go short on a rise at 3295. Stop-loss can be kept at 3310
17220 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17110
17000
17345
17400
Go long on a reversal from 17110. Keep the stop-loss at 17080
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
