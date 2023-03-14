₹1569 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1535

1490

1580

1615

Take fresh short now. Stop-loss can be kept at 1585

₹1441 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1380

1450

1465

Go long on a rise at 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1460

₹384 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

382

378

388

391

Go short below 382. Stop-loss can be kept at 384

₹156 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

153

150

158

160

Go short now and at 157. Keep the stop-loss at 159

₹2285 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2250

2210

2305

2345

Go short now and at 2295. Keep the stop-loss at 2315

₹530 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

527

523

533

540

Initiate shorts now and at 532. Keep the stop-loss at 535

₹3282 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3240

3190

3300

3330

Go short on a rise at 3295. Stop-loss can be kept at 3310

17220 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17110

17000

17345

17400

Go long on a reversal from 17110. Keep the stop-loss at 17080

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

