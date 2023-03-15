₹1564 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1525
1580
1615
Go short below 1560. Stop-loss can be kept at 1565
₹1421 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1375
1430
1450
Go short below 1410. Keep the stop-loss at 1420
₹380 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
377
374
383
386
Wait for a rise. Go short at 382 with a stop-loss at 384
₹153 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
152
150
155
157
Risk-reward is not favouring any trades. Avoid this stock.
₹2276 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2250
2200
2285
2305
Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 2295
₹525 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
520
515
530
535
Go short only below 520. Stop-loss can be kept at 522
₹3217 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3200
3160
3250
3300
Take shorts on a break below 3200. Keep the stop-loss at 3215
17140 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17100
17070
17260
17300
Go short only on a break below 17070 with a stop-loss at 17110
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
