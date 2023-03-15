₹1564 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1525

1580

1615

Go short below 1560. Stop-loss can be kept at 1565

₹1421 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1375

1430

1450

Go short below 1410. Keep the stop-loss at 1420

₹380 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

377

374

383

386

Wait for a rise. Go short at 382 with a stop-loss at 384

₹153 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

150

155

157

Risk-reward is not favouring any trades. Avoid this stock.

₹2276 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2250

2200

2285

2305

Take fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 2295

₹525 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

520

515

530

535

Go short only below 520. Stop-loss can be kept at 522

₹3217 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3160

3250

3300

Take shorts on a break below 3200. Keep the stop-loss at 3215

17140 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17100

17070

17260

17300

Go short only on a break below 17070 with a stop-loss at 17110

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

