₹1551 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1520
1565
1580
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1560 with a stop-loss at 1575
₹1406 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1395
1370
1425
1450
Go short below 1395. Stop-loss can be kept at 1405
₹382 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
380
377
383
387
Go long above 383. Keep the stop-loss at 381
₹152 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
151
149
154
157
Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2226 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2200
2170
2250
2290
Go short now and at 2240. Keep the stop-loss at 2260
₹524 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
522
519
530
534
Go long only above 530. Stop-loss can be kept at 528
₹3185 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3170
3080
3220
3260
Take fresh shorts and at 3210. Stop-loss can be kept at 3235
17070 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17000
16900
17110
17260
Go long on a break above 17110. Keep the stop-loss at 17080
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
