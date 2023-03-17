₹1551 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1520

1565

1580

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1560 with a stop-loss at 1575

₹1406 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1370

1425

1450

Go short below 1395. Stop-loss can be kept at 1405

₹382 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

380

377

383

387

Go long above 383. Keep the stop-loss at 381

₹152 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

151

149

154

157

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2226 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2170

2250

2290

Go short now and at 2240. Keep the stop-loss at 2260

₹524 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

522

519

530

534

Go long only above 530. Stop-loss can be kept at 528

₹3185 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3170

3080

3220

3260

Take fresh shorts and at 3210. Stop-loss can be kept at 3235

17070 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17000

16900

17110

17260

Go long on a break above 17110. Keep the stop-loss at 17080

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

