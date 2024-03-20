₹1449 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1410

1465

1480

Go short only below 1435. Keep the stop-loss at 1445

₹1562 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1520

1580

1600

Go short now and at 1575. Stop-loss can be kept at 1590

₹409 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

408

404

413

415

Go short only below 408. Stop-loss can be placed at 409

₹259 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

257

254

262

266

Take shorts below 257. Stop-loss can be kept at 258

₹2851 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2820

2790

2885

2920

Take fresh shorts below 2820 with a stop-loss at 2830

₹723 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

720

715

730

735

Go short only below 720. Stop-loss can be kept at 721

₹3977 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3960

3900

4010

4055

Go short on a break below 3960. Keep the stop-loss at 3975

21884 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21850

21700

21950

22000

Wait for a rise. Go short at 21920. Keep the stop-loss at 21980

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

