₹1449 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1410
1465
1480
Go short only below 1435. Keep the stop-loss at 1445
₹1562 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1520
1580
1600
Go short now and at 1575. Stop-loss can be kept at 1590
₹409 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
408
404
413
415
Go short only below 408. Stop-loss can be placed at 409
₹259 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
257
254
262
266
Take shorts below 257. Stop-loss can be kept at 258
₹2851 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2820
2790
2885
2920
Take fresh shorts below 2820 with a stop-loss at 2830
₹723 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
720
715
730
735
Go short only below 720. Stop-loss can be kept at 721
₹3977 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3960
3900
4010
4055
Go short on a break below 3960. Keep the stop-loss at 3975
21884 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21850
21700
21950
22000
Wait for a rise. Go short at 21920. Keep the stop-loss at 21980
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Related Topics
