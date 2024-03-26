₹1443 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1410
1450
1475
Go long only above 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1440
₹1509 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1485
1530
1545
Take fresh shorts below 1500 with a stop-loss at 1510
₹428 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
426
424
431
435
Go long only above 431. Stop-loss can be placed at 430
₹263 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
261
258
265
267
Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2910 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2890
2875
2920
2960
Go long only above 2920. Stop-loss can be kept at 2910
₹746 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
741
738
751
758
Go long only above 751. Stop-loss can be placed at 749
₹3913 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3850
3830
3930
3950
Go short now and also at 3925. Stop-loss can be kept at 3945
22155 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22100
22000
22255
22325
Go short on a break below 22100 with a stop-loss at 22120
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
