₹1443 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1410

1450

1475

Go long only above 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1440

₹1509 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1530

1545

Take fresh shorts below 1500 with a stop-loss at 1510

₹428 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

426

424

431

435

Go long only above 431. Stop-loss can be placed at 430

₹263 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

261

258

265

267

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2910 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2890

2875

2920

2960

Go long only above 2920. Stop-loss can be kept at 2910

₹746 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

741

738

751

758

Go long only above 751. Stop-loss can be placed at 749

₹3913 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3850

3830

3930

3950

Go short now and also at 3925. Stop-loss can be kept at 3945

22155 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22100

22000

22255

22325

Go short on a break below 22100 with a stop-loss at 22120

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

