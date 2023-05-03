₹1686 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1680

1665

1690

1710

Go long only above 1690. Keep the stop-loss at 1685

₹1278 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1270

1250

1300

1315

Initiate fresh longs now with a stop-loss at 1265

₹424 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

421

417

429

431

Wait for dips. Go long at 423. Keep the sop-loss at 419

₹164 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

162

166

168

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 162

₹2441 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2420

2390

2450

2470

Go long on dips at 2430. Keep the stop-loss at 2410

₹575 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

571

568

580

585

Go long now and at 572. Stop-loss can be kept at 570

₹3219 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3210

3185

3230

3270

Go short on a break below 3210 with a stop-loss at 3220

18204 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18180

18130

18250

18330

Go long on a break above 18250 with a stop-loss at 18220

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   