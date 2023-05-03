₹1686 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1680
1665
1690
1710
Go long only above 1690. Keep the stop-loss at 1685
₹1278 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1270
1250
1300
1315
Initiate fresh longs now with a stop-loss at 1265
₹424 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
421
417
429
431
Wait for dips. Go long at 423. Keep the sop-loss at 419
₹164 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
162
166
168
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 162
₹2441 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2420
2390
2450
2470
Go long on dips at 2430. Keep the stop-loss at 2410
₹575 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
571
568
580
585
Go long now and at 572. Stop-loss can be kept at 570
₹3219 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3210
3185
3230
3270
Go short on a break below 3210 with a stop-loss at 3220
18204 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18180
18130
18250
18330
Go long on a break above 18250 with a stop-loss at 18220
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
