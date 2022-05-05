hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for May 5, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 04, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1356 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1320

1375

1410

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 1370 with a stop-loss at 1390

₹1534 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1550

1575

Can fall further from here. Go short now and at 1545. Stop-loss can be placed at 1565

₹260 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

259

256

264

266

Key support ahead. Go short only if the stock breaks below 259. Keep the stop-loss at 261

₹162 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

158

156

165

168

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 165. Stop-loss can be kept at 167

₹2693 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2675

2620

2750

2800

Poised above a crucial support. Go short with a stop-loss at 2710 only on a break below 2675.

₹480 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

472

467

483

492

Downtrend is intact. Go short now and accumulate at 481. Keep the stop-loss at 485

₹3482 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3450

3420

3500

3560

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3470 only if the stock breaks below 3450.

16717 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16560

16450

16850

16900

Outlook has turned bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 16820. Keep the stop-loss at 16880

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 05, 2022
stock market
stocks and shares
