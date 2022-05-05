Day Trading Guide for May 5, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1356 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1350 1320 1375 1410 Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 1370 with a stop-loss at 1390 ₹1534 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1515 1500 1550 1575 Can fall further from here. Go short now and at 1545. Stop-loss can be placed at 1565 ₹260 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 259 256 264 266 Key support ahead. Go short only if the stock breaks below 259. Keep the stop-loss at 261 ₹162 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 158 156 165 168 Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 165. Stop-loss can be kept at 167 ₹2693 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2675 2620 2750 2800 Poised above a crucial support. Go short with a stop-loss at 2710 only on a break below 2675. ₹480 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 472 467 483 492 Downtrend is intact. Go short now and accumulate at 481. Keep the stop-loss at 485 ₹3482 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3450 3420 3500 3560 Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 3470 only if the stock breaks below 3450. 16717 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16560 16450 16850 16900 Outlook has turned bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 16820. Keep the stop-loss at 16880 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.