₹1727 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1710
1690
1780
1800
Go long now and at 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1705
₹1273 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1250
1280
1310
Stuck inside a range. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹424 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
422
420
426
429
Go short now and at 425. Keep the stop-loss at 427
₹161 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
159
156
162
165
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 163
₹2448 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2425
2400
2460
2485
Wait for dips. Go long at 2430 with a stop-loss at 2415
₹580 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
576
571
581
585
Go long above 581. Stop-loss can be placed at 579
₹3220 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3200
3170
3235
3270
Go long on a break above 3235. Keep the stop-loss at 3220
18284 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18240
18180
18300
18420
Go long on a break above 12300 with a stop-loss at 12280
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.