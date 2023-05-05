₹1727 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1710

1690

1780

1800

Go long now and at 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1705

₹1273 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1250

1280

1310

Stuck inside a range. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹424 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

422

420

426

429

Go short now and at 425. Keep the stop-loss at 427

₹161 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

159

156

162

165

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 163

₹2448 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2425

2400

2460

2485

Wait for dips. Go long at 2430 with a stop-loss at 2415

₹580 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

576

571

581

585

Go long above 581. Stop-loss can be placed at 579

₹3220 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3170

3235

3270

Go long on a break above 3235. Keep the stop-loss at 3220

18284 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18240

18180

18300

18420

Go long on a break above 12300 with a stop-loss at 12280

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   