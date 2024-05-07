₹1523 • HDFC Bank
COMMENT
1505
1480
1540
1560
Go short now and at 1535. Keep the stop-loss at 1545
₹1426 • Infosys
COMMENT
1400
1380
1445
1470
Go long only above 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1435
₹435 • ITC
COMMENT
431
428
438
443
Go short only below 431. Stop-loss can be kept at 433
₹282 • ONGC
COMMENT
279
275
286
293
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2839 • Reliance Ind.
COMMENT
2820
2765
2885
2920
Go short only below 2820. Keep the stop-loss at 2820
₹808 • SBI
COMMENT
803
799
814
820
Go long only above 814. Stop-loss can be kept at 812
₹3921 • TCS
COMMENT
3900
3860
3940
3980
Go long now and at 3905. Stop-loss can be placed at 3890
22563 • Nifty 50 Futures
COMMENT
22480
22380
22690
22770
Go short on a break below 22480. Keep the stop-loss at 22510
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
