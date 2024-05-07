₹1523 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1505

1480

1540

1560

Go short now and at 1535. Keep the stop-loss at 1545

₹1426 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1380

1445

1470

Go long only above 1445. Keep the stop-loss at 1435

₹435 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

431

428

438

443

Go short only below 431. Stop-loss can be kept at 433

₹282 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

279

275

286

293

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2839 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2820

2765

2885

2920

Go short only below 2820. Keep the stop-loss at 2820

₹808 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

803

799

814

820

Go long only above 814. Stop-loss can be kept at 812

₹3921 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3900

3860

3940

3980

Go long now and at 3905. Stop-loss can be placed at 3890

22563 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22480

22380

22690

22770

Go short on a break below 22480. Keep the stop-loss at 22510

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   