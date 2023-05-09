₹1645 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1625
1650
1675
Go long only above 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1645
₹1266 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1255
1235
1275
1290
Wait for dips. Go long at 1260 with a stop-loss at 1245
₹431 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
430
426
436
440
Go long now and at 431. Stop-loss can be kept at 429
₹165 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
161
167
168
Go long only above 167. Keep the stop-loss at 165
₹2471 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2460
2445
2495
2520
Wait for dips. Go long at 2465 with a stop-loss at 2455
₹583 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
581
577
588
591
Go long on dips at 582. Stop-loss can be placed at 580
₹3250 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3235
3220
3275
3290
Wait for dips. Go long at 3240. Keep the stop-loss at 3230
18317 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18250
18180
18350
18450
Go long only above 2835. Stop-loss can be placed at 18320
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
