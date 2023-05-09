₹1645 • HDFC Bank

1640

1625

1650

1675

Go long only above 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1645

₹1266 • Infosys

1255

1235

1275

1290

Wait for dips. Go long at 1260 with a stop-loss at 1245

₹431 • ITC

430

426

436

440

Go long now and at 431. Stop-loss can be kept at 429

₹165 • ONGC

163

161

167

168

Go long only above 167. Keep the stop-loss at 165

₹2471 • Reliance Ind.

2460

2445

2495

2520

Wait for dips. Go long at 2465 with a stop-loss at 2455

₹583 • SBI

581

577

588

591

Go long on dips at 582. Stop-loss can be placed at 580

₹3250 • TCS

3235

3220

3275

3290

Wait for dips. Go long at 3240. Keep the stop-loss at 3230

18317 • Nifty 50 Futures

18250

18180

18350

18450

Go long only above 2835. Stop-loss can be placed at 18320

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

