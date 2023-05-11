₹1652 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1620

1660

1680

Go long above 1660. Stop-loss can be kept at 1655

₹1263 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1250

1235

1275

1290

Outlook unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹425 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

421

419

427

431

Go long only above 427. Keep the stop-loss at 425

₹167 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

166

164

168

170

Take fresh shorts below 166 with a stop-loss at 165

₹2496 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2480

2455

2505

2530

Go long only above 2505. Keep the stop-loss at 2490

₹572 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

567

564

575

580

Wait for dips. Go long at 568 with a stop-loss at 566

₹3286 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3260

3245

3300

3320

Go short on a rise at 3295. Stop-loss can be kept at 3310

18343 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18280

18230

18400

18500

Go long on a break above 18400 with a stop-loss at 18385

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   