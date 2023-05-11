₹1652 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1620
1660
1680
Go long above 1660. Stop-loss can be kept at 1655
₹1263 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1250
1235
1275
1290
Outlook unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹425 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
421
419
427
431
Go long only above 427. Keep the stop-loss at 425
₹167 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
166
164
168
170
Take fresh shorts below 166 with a stop-loss at 165
₹2496 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2480
2455
2505
2530
Go long only above 2505. Keep the stop-loss at 2490
₹572 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
567
564
575
580
Wait for dips. Go long at 568 with a stop-loss at 566
₹3286 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3260
3245
3300
3320
Go short on a rise at 3295. Stop-loss can be kept at 3310
18343 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18280
18230
18400
18500
Go long on a break above 18400 with a stop-loss at 18385
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
