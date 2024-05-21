₹1465 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1450
1470
1490
Go long above 1470. Stop-loss can be placed at 1465
₹1444 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1415
1460
1480
Go short only below 1435. Keep the stop-loss at 1440
₹436 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
434
431
439
443
Go long on a break above 439. Keep the stop-loss at 438
₹279 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
276
273
282
284
Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2869 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2850
2830
2880
2900
Wait for dips. Go long at 2855 with a stop-loss at 2840
₹821 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
819
815
823
827
Go long only above 823. Stop-loss can be placed at 822
₹3850 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3830
3800
3870
3900
Go short if TCS turns down from 3870 with a stop-loss at 3880
22540 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22470
22400
22600
22670
Go long now and at 22510. Stop-loss can be kept at 22460
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.