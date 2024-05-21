₹1465 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1450

1470

1490

Go long above 1470. Stop-loss can be placed at 1465

₹1444 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1415

1460

1480

Go short only below 1435. Keep the stop-loss at 1440

₹436 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

434

431

439

443

Go long on a break above 439. Keep the stop-loss at 438

₹279 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

276

273

282

284

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2869 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2850

2830

2880

2900

Wait for dips. Go long at 2855 with a stop-loss at 2840

₹821 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

819

815

823

827

Go long only above 823. Stop-loss can be placed at 822

₹3850 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3830

3800

3870

3900

Go short if TCS turns down from 3870 with a stop-loss at 3880

22540 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22470

22400

22600

22670

Go long now and at 22510. Stop-loss can be kept at 22460

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

