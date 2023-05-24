₹1637 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1625
1610
1655
1670
Take fresh long at 1630. Stop-loss can be placed at 1620
₹1300 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1295
1275
1315
1350
Go short only below 1295. Keep the stop-loss at 1290
₹429 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
427
424
432
435
Go long only above 432. Stop-loss can be kept at 431
₹165 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
164
162
167
169
Go long now and at 164. Keep the stop-loss at 163
₹2454 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2440
2420
2470
2490
Go short below 2440. Keep the stop-loss at 2445
₹581 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
579
575
583
587
Go long above 583. Stop-loss can be kept at 581
₹3296 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3270
3250
3300
3330
Take fresh longs only above 3300. Keep the stop-loss at 3290
18359 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18340
18270
18430
18480
Go long on rise above 18380. Keep the stop-loss at 18340
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
