₹1637 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1625

1610

1655

1670

Take fresh long at 1630. Stop-loss can be placed at 1620

₹1300 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1295

1275

1315

1350

Go short only below 1295. Keep the stop-loss at 1290

₹429 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

427

424

432

435

Go long only above 432. Stop-loss can be kept at 431

₹165 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

164

162

167

169

Go long now and at 164. Keep the stop-loss at 163

₹2454 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2440

2420

2470

2490

Go short below 2440. Keep the stop-loss at 2445

₹581 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

579

575

583

587

Go long above 583. Stop-loss can be kept at 581

₹3296 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3270

3250

3300

3330

Take fresh longs only above 3300. Keep the stop-loss at 3290

18359 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18340

18270

18430

18480

Go long on rise above 18380. Keep the stop-loss at 18340

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

