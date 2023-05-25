₹1616 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1575

1635

1650

Breaches support; go short with stop-loss at 1635.

₹1298 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1280

1260

1330

1360

Buy now and on dip to 1285; stop-loss at 1275.

₹433 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

432

430

440

450

On the verge of a breakout; buy with stop-loss at 428.

₹166 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

163

168

170

Trading near resistance; sell with stop-loss at 168.

₹2437 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2420

2400

2465

2480

Could stay flat; refrain from taking intraday trades.

₹582 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

580

572

585

590

Stuck in a range; do not trade until it breaks out.

₹3301 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3260

3330

3400

Go long if the stock rallies past 3330; stop-loss at 3300.

18300 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18260

18150

18375

18470

Initiate fresh shorts below 18250; stop-loss at 18325.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

