₹1616 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1575
1635
1650
Breaches support; go short with stop-loss at 1635.
₹1298 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1280
1260
1330
1360
Buy now and on dip to 1285; stop-loss at 1275.
₹433 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
432
430
440
450
On the verge of a breakout; buy with stop-loss at 428.
₹166 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
163
168
170
Trading near resistance; sell with stop-loss at 168.
₹2437 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2420
2400
2465
2480
Could stay flat; refrain from taking intraday trades.
₹582 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
580
572
585
590
Stuck in a range; do not trade until it breaks out.
₹3301 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3260
3330
3400
Go long if the stock rallies past 3330; stop-loss at 3300.
18300 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18260
18150
18375
18470
Initiate fresh shorts below 18250; stop-loss at 18325.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.