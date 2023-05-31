₹1637 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1615

1655

1670

Go long now and at 1630. Keep the stop-loss at 1625

₹1323 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1310

1300

1330

1360

Wait for dips. Go long at 1305. Keep the stop-loss at 1295

₹450 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

448

445

452

457

Go long only above 452. Keep the stop-loss at 450

₹159 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

157

155

160

162

Go long on a break above 160. Keep the stop-loss at 158

₹2519 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2510

2495

2535

2580

Take fresh longs above 2535 with a stop-loss at 2525

₹593 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

588

595

597

Go long on a bounce from 590 with a stop-loss at 589

₹3315 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3275

3330

3370

Go short on a break below 3300. Keep the stop-loss at 3305

18720 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18650

18620

18740

18780

Range bound. Stay away until the range breakout happens

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

