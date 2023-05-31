₹1637 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1615
1655
1670
Go long now and at 1630. Keep the stop-loss at 1625
₹1323 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1310
1300
1330
1360
Wait for dips. Go long at 1305. Keep the stop-loss at 1295
₹450 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
448
445
452
457
Go long only above 452. Keep the stop-loss at 450
₹159 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
157
155
160
162
Go long on a break above 160. Keep the stop-loss at 158
₹2519 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2510
2495
2535
2580
Take fresh longs above 2535 with a stop-loss at 2525
₹593 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
588
595
597
Go long on a bounce from 590 with a stop-loss at 589
₹3315 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3275
3330
3370
Go short on a break below 3300. Keep the stop-loss at 3305
18720 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18650
18620
18740
18780
Range bound. Stay away until the range breakout happens
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
