Day trading guide for May 26: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on technical analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1329 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1290 1280 1330 1350 Stock trading near the resistance at 1330. Hence, short at current level and keep stop-loss at 1350. ₹1410 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1375 1330 1420 1450 Stock is likely to decline more. Initiate fresh shorts and place stop-loss at 1430. ₹273 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 270 265 280 285 Despite recent weakness, the trend is bullish. Go long with stop-loss at 265 if only it bounces off 270. ₹152 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 145 140 152 160 Hovering around support-turned-resistance of 152. Go short on the stock with stop-loss at 155. ₹2612 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2550 2480 2650 2685 Consider initiating fresh short positions if it reverses lower from 2650. Stop-loss at 2700. ₹454 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 445 435 470 480 Scrip appears to have resumed downtrend. Short the stock with stop-loss at 470. ₹3168 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3120 3060 3230 3275 In strong downward momentum. Short the stock with stop-loss at 3250. 16016 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16000 15740 16200 16300 Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at 16150 if the contract breaches the support at 16000. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.