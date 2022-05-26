hamburger

Day trading guide

Day trading guide for May 26: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 25, 2022

Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on technical analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1329 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1280

1330

1350

Stock trading near the resistance at 1330. Hence, short at current level and keep stop-loss at 1350.

₹1410 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1375

1330

1420

1450

Stock is likely to decline more. Initiate fresh shorts and place stop-loss at 1430.

₹273 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

265

280

285

Despite recent weakness, the trend is bullish. Go long with stop-loss at 265 if only it bounces off 270.

₹152 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

145

140

152

160

Hovering around support-turned-resistance of 152. Go short on the stock with stop-loss at 155.

₹2612 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2550

2480

2650

2685

Consider initiating fresh short positions if it reverses lower from 2650. Stop-loss at 2700.

₹454 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

445

435

470

480

Scrip appears to have resumed downtrend. Short the stock with stop-loss at 470.

₹3168 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3120

3060

3230

3275

In strong downward momentum. Short the stock with stop-loss at 3250.

16016 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16000

15740

16200

16300

Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at 16150 if the contract breaches the support at 16000.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 26, 2022
