₹1594 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1530

1640

1700

Go long above 1600; stop-loss at 1580.

₹1586 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1575

1565

1590

1610

Buy on the break of 1590; stop-loss at 1570.

₹340 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

335

325

345

360

Buy above 340; stop-loss at 330.

₹135 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

134

130

140

145

Buy with stop-loss at 133.

₹2564 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2530

2500

2570

2635

Go long above 2570; stop-loss at 2540.

₹599 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

584

605

620

Stuck in the range of 596 - 605. Don't trade.

₹3314 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3275

3325

3366

Go long above 3325; stop-loss at 3300.

18290 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18225

18170

18300

18400

Buy above 18300; stop-loss at 18225.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

