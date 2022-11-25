₹1626 • HDFC Bank
1605
1590
1640
1700
Go long with stop-loss at 1610.
₹1630 • Infosys
1615
1600
1650
1670
Buy now and at 1615; stop-loss at 1590.
₹340 • ITC
337
325
345
360
Go long with stop-loss at 336.
₹139 • ONGC
138
135
140
145
Buy above 140; stop-loss at 138.
₹2582 • Reliance Ind.
2570
2550
2635
2670
Buy now and at 2570; stop-loss at 2540.
₹609 • SBI
605
595
620
630
Go long with stop-loss at 600.
₹3379 • TCS
3360
3325
3425
3470
Buy now and at 3360; stop-loss at 3325.
18651 • Nifty 50 Futures
18570
18500
18700
18800
Go long now and at 18570; stop-loss at 18500.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on November 25, 2022
