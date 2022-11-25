₹1626 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1605

1590

1640

1700

Go long with stop-loss at 1610.

₹1630 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1600

1650

1670

Buy now and at 1615; stop-loss at 1590.

₹340 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

337

325

345

360

Go long with stop-loss at 336.

₹139 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

138

135

140

145

Buy above 140; stop-loss at 138.

₹2582 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2570

2550

2635

2670

Buy now and at 2570; stop-loss at 2540.

₹609 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

605

595

620

630

Go long with stop-loss at 600.

₹3379 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3360

3325

3425

3470

Buy now and at 3360; stop-loss at 3325.

18651 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18570

18500

18700

18800

Go long now and at 18570; stop-loss at 18500.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   