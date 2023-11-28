₹1532 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1500
1540
1565
Go long only above 1540. Keep the stop-loss at 1530
₹1437 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1425
1400
1460
1490
Wait for dips. Go long at 1430 with a stop-loss at 1415
₹438 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
432
440
443
Go long only above 440. Stop-loss can be placed at 438
₹189 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
182
190
192
Go short now and at 189. Stop-loss can be kept at 191
₹2394 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2380
2360
2405
2430
Go long only above 2405. Keep the stop-loss at 2390
₹561 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
559
556
563
567
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock
₹3458 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3445
3410
3475
3505
Go long on a break above 3475. Keep the stop-loss at 3465
19825 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19775
19725
19885
19930
Wait for dips. Go long at 19785. Keep the stop-loss at 19760
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
