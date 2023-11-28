₹1532 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1500

1540

1565

Go long only above 1540. Keep the stop-loss at 1530

₹1437 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1400

1460

1490

Wait for dips. Go long at 1430 with a stop-loss at 1415

₹438 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

432

440

443

Go long only above 440. Stop-loss can be placed at 438

₹189 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

182

190

192

Go short now and at 189. Stop-loss can be kept at 191

₹2394 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2380

2360

2405

2430

Go long only above 2405. Keep the stop-loss at 2390

₹561 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

559

556

563

567

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock

₹3458 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3445

3410

3475

3505

Go long on a break above 3475. Keep the stop-loss at 3465

19825 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19775

19725

19885

19930

Wait for dips. Go long at 19785. Keep the stop-loss at 19760

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

