₹1530 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1500
1540
1565
Take fresh longs only above 1540 with a stop-loss at 1530
₹1443 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1420
1465
1485
Go long now and at 1435. Keep the stop-loss at 1425
₹435 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
434
431
437
440
Go short only below 434. Stop-loss can be kept at 435
₹194 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
189
197
200
Go long now and at 193. Stop-loss can be placed at 191
₹2395 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2385
2370
2405
2435
Go long only above 2405. Keep the stop-loss at 2390
₹565 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
562
559
567
570
Go long only above 567. Stop-loss can be placed at 565
₹3470 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3450
3420
3500
3520
Wait for dips. Go long at 3455. Keep the stop-loss at 3440
19953 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19920
19880
20015
20200
Go long now and at 19930. Stop-loss can be placed at 19890
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
