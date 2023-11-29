₹1530 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1500

1540

1565

Take fresh longs only above 1540 with a stop-loss at 1530

₹1443 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1420

1465

1485

Go long now and at 1435. Keep the stop-loss at 1425

₹435 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

434

431

437

440

Go short only below 434. Stop-loss can be kept at 435

₹194 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

189

197

200

Go long now and at 193. Stop-loss can be placed at 191

₹2395 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2385

2370

2405

2435

Go long only above 2405. Keep the stop-loss at 2390

₹565 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

562

559

567

570

Go long only above 567. Stop-loss can be placed at 565

₹3470 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3450

3420

3500

3520

Wait for dips. Go long at 3455. Keep the stop-loss at 3440

19953 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19920

19880

20015

20200

Go long now and at 19930. Stop-loss can be placed at 19890

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

