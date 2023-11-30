₹1559 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1530
1585
1600
Go long now and at 1555. Keep the stop-loss at 1540
₹1459 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1435
1480
1500
Go long now and at 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1440
₹437 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
434
432
439
443
Go short now and at 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 440
₹192 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
191
188
194
196
Go long now and at 191. Stop-loss can be placed at 190
₹2400 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2385
2365
2425
2460
Go long now and at 2390. Keep the stop-loss at 2375
₹568 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
566
563
571
574
Go long now and at 567. Stop-loss can be kept at 565
₹3513 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3490
3470
3520
3550
Go long only above 3520. Stop-loss can be placed at 3510
20143 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
20080
20020
20220
20300
Go long now and at 20090. Stop-loss can be kept at 20060
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
