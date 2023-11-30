₹1559 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1530

1585

1600

Go long now and at 1555. Keep the stop-loss at 1540

₹1459 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1435

1480

1500

Go long now and at 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1440

₹437 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

434

432

439

443

Go short now and at 438. Stop-loss can be kept at 440

₹192 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

191

188

194

196

Go long now and at 191. Stop-loss can be placed at 190

₹2400 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2385

2365

2425

2460

Go long now and at 2390. Keep the stop-loss at 2375

₹568 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

566

563

571

574

Go long now and at 567. Stop-loss can be kept at 565

₹3513 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3490

3470

3520

3550

Go long only above 3520. Stop-loss can be placed at 3510

20143 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

20080

20020

20220

20300

Go long now and at 20090. Stop-loss can be kept at 20060

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

