₹1550 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1520

1570

1600

Initiate fresh longs at 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1535

₹1464 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1420

1470

1485

Take fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 1480

₹451 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

448

446

452

455

Wait for dips. Go long at 449. Keep the stop-loss at 447

₹184 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

179

187

189

Take fresh longs now and at 183 with a stop-loss at 181

₹2349 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2335

2320

2360

2380

Go long only above 2360. Keep the stop-loss at 2355

₹586 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

585

582

589

592

Go short only below 585. Stop-loss can be placed at 587

₹3542 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3525

3500

3560

3590

Go long on a break above 3560. Keep the stop-loss at 3550

19842 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19800

19740

19900

19970

Go long on a break above 19900. Keep the stop-loss at 19870.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   