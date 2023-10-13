₹1550 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1520
1570
1600
Initiate fresh longs at 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1535
₹1464 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1420
1470
1485
Take fresh long positions now with a stop-loss at 1480
₹451 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
448
446
452
455
Wait for dips. Go long at 449. Keep the stop-loss at 447
₹184 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
179
187
189
Take fresh longs now and at 183 with a stop-loss at 181
₹2349 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2335
2320
2360
2380
Go long only above 2360. Keep the stop-loss at 2355
₹586 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
585
582
589
592
Go short only below 585. Stop-loss can be placed at 587
₹3542 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3525
3500
3560
3590
Go long on a break above 3560. Keep the stop-loss at 3550
19842 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19800
19740
19900
19970
Go long on a break above 19900. Keep the stop-loss at 19870.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
