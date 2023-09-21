₹1563 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1535
1580
1600
Short the stock if it falls below 1560; stop-loss at 1580.
₹1490 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1500
1520
Buy the stock if it crosses over 1500; stop-loss at 1480.
₹453 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
448
440
456
460
Stay away from trading as the stock is moving sideways.
₹188 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
182
190
195
Go long above 189; stop-loss can be placed at 187.
₹2382 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2340
2300
2400
2440
Stock breached a support; sell with stop-loss at 2415.
₹601 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
595
590
608
615
Support at 600 remains valid; buy with a stop-loss at 590.
₹3606 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3580
3550
3650
3700
Buy the stock once it moves past 3615; stop-loss at 3580.
19972 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19925
19850
20000
20075
Slips below a support. Initiate fresh short with stop-loss at 20075.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
