₹1563 • HDFC Bank

1560

1535

1580

1600

Short the stock if it falls below 1560; stop-loss at 1580.

₹1490 • Infosys

1480

1460

1500

1520

Buy the stock if it crosses over 1500; stop-loss at 1480.

₹453 • ITC

448

440

456

460

Stay away from trading as the stock is moving sideways.

₹188 • ONGC

185

182

190

195

Go long above 189; stop-loss can be placed at 187.

₹2382 • Reliance Ind.

2340

2300

2400

2440

Stock breached a support; sell with stop-loss at 2415.

₹601 • SBI

595

590

608

615

Support at 600 remains valid; buy with a stop-loss at 590.

₹3606 • TCS

3580

3550

3650

3700

Buy the stock once it moves past 3615; stop-loss at 3580.

19972 • Nifty 50 Futures

19925

19850

20000

20075

Slips below a support. Initiate fresh short with stop-loss at 20075.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

