₹1554 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1525
1490
1580
1610
Go short now and at 1575. Keep the stop-loss at 1590
₹1502 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1470
1520
1550
Go long on dips at 1495. Keep the stop-loss at 1485
₹447 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
444
441
451
455
Wait for a rise. Go short at 450 with a stop-loss at 452
₹187 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
186
184
189
191
Go short below 186. Stop-loss can be kept at 187
₹2365 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2330
2290
2380
2400
Go short now and at 2375. Keep the stop-loss at 2390
₹588 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
584
580
592
596
wait for a rise. Go short at 590 with a stop-loss at 593
₹3584 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3555
3525
3610
3630
Go long now and also at 3560. Keep the stop-loss at 3540
19769 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19740
19660
19810
19880
Go short only below 19740. Keep the stop-loss at 19770
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
