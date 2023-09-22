₹1554 • HDFC Bank

1525

1490

1580

1610

Go short now and at 1575. Keep the stop-loss at 1590

₹1502 • Infosys

1490

1470

1520

1550

Go long on dips at 1495. Keep the stop-loss at 1485

₹447 • ITC

444

441

451

455

Wait for a rise. Go short at 450 with a stop-loss at 452

₹187 • ONGC

186

184

189

191

Go short below 186. Stop-loss can be kept at 187

₹2365 • Reliance Ind.

2330

2290

2380

2400

Go short now and at 2375. Keep the stop-loss at 2390

₹588 • SBI

584

580

592

596

wait for a rise. Go short at 590 with a stop-loss at 593

₹3584 • TCS

3555

3525

3610

3630

Go long now and also at 3560. Keep the stop-loss at 3540

19769 • Nifty 50 Futures

19740

19660

19810

19880

Go short only below 19740. Keep the stop-loss at 19770

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

